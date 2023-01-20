UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Stops PPSC From Using Term Of Disable For Special Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 06:13 PM

The Supreme Court stops PPSC from using term of disable for special persons

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday stopped the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to use the term of disable for the special persons and said that state was responsible to protect their basis rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday stopped the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to use the term of disable for the special persons and said that state was responsible to protect their basis rights.

An eight pages judgment was issued by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in a case regarding quota of minorities and special persons in recruitment of BPS-17 employees in Punjab. The court said that the top court had already ordered in another case that the term of disable wouldn't be used for special persons.

The court said that the constitution of Pakistan ensured rights to all citizens without any discrimination.

It said that according to the international reports, the special persons hanged back in life due to negative social attitudes and difficulties in access to the offices.

It further said that minorities were three percent of the total population of the country. The minorities were also given representation in the national flag.

The court stated that Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also had been stressing on the protection of minorities' rights. The constitution of Pakistan also granted social, religious and financial protection to the minorities.

