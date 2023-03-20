UrduPoint.com

Theater Held To Create Awareness Among Flood-hit Communities Regarding Key Children Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 07:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A theater was organized to create awareness among flood-affected communities regarding key children's rights and provide psychosocial support through theater performance, at village Abdul Latif Shar UC Hyndari Taluka Tharhi MirWah, Khairpur.

The event was hosted by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), under UNICEF supported Integrated Services Project, in connection with the theaters being organized by it in different districts of Sindh, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Famous tv Comedian Sohrab Soomro and his team performed at the event and spread key messages regarding children's protection, health, nutrition, mental health, and early child marriages.

A large number of men, women and children from flood-affected villages of the UC attended the theater.

Speaking of the occasion, SRSO UNICEF Project Manager, Naveed Ishaque Memon told that SRSO is implementing UNICEF-supported Community Engagement and Social Mobilization for Raising Community Awareness on Health, Nutrition, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Referral Mechanisms for Integrated Services, adding that the project is being implemented in most-flood affected 37 UCs of five districts of Sindh including Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Naushahro Feroz.

He said the key objective is to sensitize, raise awareness, and mobilize flood affected communities regarding child protection, nutrition, GBV, SBCC and mental health and develop referral mechanism for integrated services.

