Theft: Two Power Transformers Stolen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The thieves on Thursday stolen two transformers from different strikes at two different localities in limits of Hassanabdal Police station by chopping the high voltage electricity wires.

According to IESCO line superintendent Naeem Akhter, a gang of electric gadgets thieves posing themselves as WAPDA employees, chopped the high voltage electric wires in Irshadnagar and Burhan area stripped the transformers worth millions of rupees and fled successfully.

He said that police has registered a case against unknown gang.

