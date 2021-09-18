UrduPoint.com

There Is A Deep Conspiracy Of Anti-state Elements Behind The Sudden End Of The New Zealand Cricket Team's Tour Of Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:22 AM

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that anti-Pakistan forces had hatched a conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan's image

And used clever tactics to present the state as unstable and insecure.

He said that there was a deep conspiracy of anti-state elements behind the sudden end of the New Zealand cricket team's tour of Pakistan. He further said that law and enforcement agencies should investigate this unfortunate incident and expose the elements.

