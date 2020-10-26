There will electric buses on Motorway within next four months, says Fawad Chaudhary

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister for Science and Technology says that electric buses will bring a revolution in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said that there will be electric busses on Motorway within the next four months.

Fawad Chaudhary says that they will convert our transport system into electric vehicle.

“Our vehicle on fuel are adding more to pollution,” said the minister while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

He said he talked to PM for electric busses on Motorway and they were going to new era of electric busses in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhary said that they would compete India in electric vehicles despite that they started work before Pakistan.

“It’s time that we make our own products in Pakistan,” he added.

In August, Daewoo Pakistan and Chinese Skywell automobile signed Strategic Alliance Agreement.

Skywell Automobiles China and Daewoo Express Pakistan will collaborate to introduce electric buses and other electric vehicles in Pakistan and create a technical support base in the country.

Explaining the agreement, Fawad had said that an electrical vehicle's value chain will be set up in Pakistan, while the battery bus service is starting soon in Pakistan and when 5G service becomes functional also in Pakistan, various sectors will not be needed anymore.

Fawad Chaudary had said this is not only going to give a boost to our economy but will also generate massive employment and investment opportunities.

He stated that the introduction of Electric Vehicles would help in flourishing an eco-friendly system and mitigate the effects of global warming.