Third Convocation Of KMSMC Held

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Third convocation of Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) was held here on Monday in which MBBS degrees were conferred to 198 medical graduates.

University of Health Sciences (HS) Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Pro.

Dr. Abdul Sattar and Vice Chancellor UHS Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar, students and parents were attended the ceremony.

Chief guest Vice Chancellor (VC) HS Pro. Dr. Ahsan Waheed administered the oath from 198 graduates of Bachelor of Medicine and Medicine of Surgery and awarded degrees.

On this occasion, he congratulated the medical bachelors and their parents.

