'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' to start from Feb 6

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would organize the colorful seven-day 'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' from February 6-12.

Talking to APP, an official of the PTDC said that the festival would be attended by a massive crowd including locals, tourists and adventure seekers.

"People especially sports lovers are waiting to welcome and celebrate the event in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said, "The festival every year in winter welcomes local and international tourists to enjoy colourful activities of AJK.The event also highlights the country's rich and glorious tourism potential offshore.

" He said, "The festival includes competitions of ice-hockey, ice-skating and snowboarding to entertain the people through the healthy games. Traditional food and cultural stalls will also be set up during the event." "Playing such games in an event is important for physical and mental health as it stimulates certain hormones in the brain which improve a person's mood and positively affect memory and learning, the official said.

He further added that the festival would greatly help in promoting and projecting winter tourism in the country.

