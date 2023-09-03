Open Menu

Third Phase Of UoS Capacity Building Training Programme Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :To enhance the teaching capabilities of educators and foster advanced techniques in the field of social sciences, the third phase of a 3-day workshop "Capacity Building Training Programme" concluded at University of Sargodha.

The workshop jointly organized by the University of Gujrat (UoG) and University of Sargodha, was funded by the United States government and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The workshop series was aimed to empower educators with innovative teaching methodologies, equipping them with tools to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment for their students.

Addressing the opening session, Dean Faculty of Arts, UoG Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf provided an insightful introduction of the project. He highlighted the programme's significance in empowering educators with cutting-edge teaching methodologies and fostering collaborative efforts between universities. He also discussed the importance of curriculum development and pedagogical techniques in enhancing the quality of education.

Dr. Muhammad Zahid Bilal, Head of Media & Communication Studies Department University of Okara, talked about "Beyond Polarization: Linking Classrooms with the Power of Literature" and "Global Vision, Local Impact: Creating a Culture of Globalized Research." His discussion revolved around the role of literature in bridging divides and fostering a more inclusive classroom environment. He discussed strategies for using literature to explore different perspectives and break down polarizations.

He also highlighted the significance of international collaboration and the impact of local research on a global scale.

During the session titled "Mobile Photography Magic � Unleash Your Creativity" Mr. Haroon Habib, lecturer school of Art, Design & Architecture UoG, explored the world of mobile photography, providing participants with practical tips and techniques to enhance their visual storytelling skills. In the "digital storytelling" session, he discussed the art of crafting compelling narratives through digital media.

This session encouraged educators to integrate visual and digital elements into their teaching methods.

Sharing his thoughts on "Teacher's Guide to Becoming Better at Teaching" and "Project Management � Important Aspects of a Project" Mr. Tauqeer Baig, lecturer School of Art, Design & Architecture UoG, delved into practical strategies for educators to improve their teaching skills including effective classroom management, student engagement techniques, and assessment strategies.

His talk also covered key aspects of managing academic projects, such as planning, execution, and evaluation.

In the end, Mr. Noman Yaser, In-charge Department of Communication and Media Studies UoS, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at UoG, as well as to the United States government and USEFP for their invaluable support in facilitating this exceptional opportunity for academic development and the exchange of knowledge.

