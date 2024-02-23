Thirteen Reports Of Standing Committee Presented In Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Thirteen reports from various Standing Committees were presented in the Senate on Friday.
These reports covered a range of bills and subjects including, report on the Bill to provide for the maintenance, administration, and regulation of Toshakhana [The Toshakhana (Maintenance, Administration, and Regulation) Bill], report on the Bill further to amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973 [The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the Bill further to amend the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) Act, 1957 [The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the Bill further to amend the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 [The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the Bill further to amend the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 [The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Act, 2017 [The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023], report on the subject matter of Starred Question No.
52 regarding the deplorable condition of the Government housing colony in Sector G-8, Islamabad, report on the subject matter of Starred Question No.3 regarding the Rates of LPG, report on a point of public importance raised regarding increasing smog in various cities of Punjab, report on a Privilege Motion moved against the Neo News tv Channel on airing a fake, false, and malicious news report against the Senators, report on a Bill further to amend the Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology Act, 2022 [The Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023] and report on a Bill to provide for the establishment of the Federal Institute of Management Sciences [The Federal Institute of Management Sciences Bill, 2023].
