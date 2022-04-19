UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested After Encounter With Police

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Three arrested after encounter with police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as three accused were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of firing with New Karachi Industrial Area police the other day.

The arrested identified as Shabbir, Sagheer and Naveed, confessed their involvement in various street crimes, according to SSP Central Usman Maroof.

New Karachi Industrial Area Police had a police encounter with a dacoit gang last night near Siddiqabad graveyard and Bashir Chowk near Lyari Naddi. As a result of exchange of firing, 3 dacoits were arrested injured while their one accomplice managed to flee from the scene.

The accused during interrogation revealed that they robbed 400,000 from a citizen near Dow Hospital in a few months ago.

They also confessed snatching Rs. 1.4 million from two citizens in Safoora around six months back. In the third robber, they snatched Rs. 1 million from the office of Seth Nasir Tanga.

A month ago, the arrested accused robbed a citizen Imran Mughal near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Kamran Chowrangi in which they snatched Rs. 0.3 million, a mobile phone and a 9mm pistol.

During the robbery in Sachal area, a man was shot injured, who later passed away.

The suspects, besides these, also confessed committing several robberies.

