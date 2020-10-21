Three arrested for Amplifier Act violation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in violation of Punjab Sound System Act.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police conducted a raid at a marriage party in Khalid Colony, Chakri Road area and arrested Shah Zaib Ashfaq, Toqeer Akhtar and Saqib Ali for violating Amplifier Act.

He said, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas were taking action in accordancewith the law against violators of Punjab Sound Sytem (Regulation) Act 2015.

The spokesman said, the FIRs are being registered against the rules violators under the Act.