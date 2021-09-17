Three beggars arrested in sargodha

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:17 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested three professional beggars during its campaign against the menace of begging, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

Following the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, a team of Bhalwal city police station headed by SHO Muhammad Naseem conducted raids in various areas and nabbed three beggars-Ijaz Ahmed,Muhammad Nawaz and Sher Muhammad.

Cases were registered under the provisions of the Beggars Act.

