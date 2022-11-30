Three bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 350 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Abdullah, Saleem Khan and Toqeer for carrying 350 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.