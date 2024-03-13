Open Menu

Three Bike Lifters Held, Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Three bike lifters held, stolen motorbikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Shahzad Town and Khanna police teams arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from their possession.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused was identified as Ehsan Haider. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Furthermore, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused were identified as Sajjad Ali and Fahad Naeem.

Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Nasir Sajjad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

38 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

57 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

22 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

22 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

22 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

22 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

23 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

23 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan