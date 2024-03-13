Three bike lifters held, stolen motorbikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Shahzad Town and Khanna police teams arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from their possession.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused was identified as Ehsan Haider. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Furthermore, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused were identified as Sajjad Ali and Fahad Naeem.

Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.