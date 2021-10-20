UrduPoint.com

Three Booked For Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:35 PM

Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught three people for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught three people for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters.

Police said on Wednesday that FESCO task force teams inspected in different areas of Sargodha district, including Chak 12-SB, 45 NB and its surroundings and caught 3 people for stealing electricity.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Shafique, Karimdad and Irshad.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

