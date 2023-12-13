Three bootleggers held, wine recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 45 litres wine and illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Lohari Gate police SHO Rao Muhammad Naveed along with his team have arrested three bootleggers named Shahadat Hussain, Ajmal alias Ajju and Usman Haider.

Police have registered the case against the arrested accused and launched legal action.