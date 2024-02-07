Three coaches of goods train derailed near Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Three coaches of a Karachi-bound goods train derailed near Jahanian in Khanewal district on Wednesday morning.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan division Kashif Farooq Butt reached the spot leading an official team to initiate a track clearance exercise under his supervision.

Railways Multan spokesman quoting DS Railways, said, the train operations would not be affected due to the derailment.

He said that trains would continue to operate through loop lines.

There was no report of injuries to anyone in the incident.

APP/qbs/ifi