Three Cops Injured In Attack On Polio Team

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Three police officials were injured on Thursday after unidentified assailants opened fire at a polio team in Dara area of Khyber district.

According to district police, the workers of the polio team remained unhurt in the incident as the police officials on duty retaliated timely and forced the miscreants to retreat.

The police and security forces immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured cops, Naekmat Shah, Saddam and Gul Muhammad, to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The police and security forces have started a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits while the polio teams resumed the vaccination drive.

