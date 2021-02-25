Three criminals held with drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan city Police claimed on Thursday to have apprehended three criminals besides recovering drugs from their possession during separate raids in the city.

According to police sources, as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Kup police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Husnain Iqbal and Arslan alias Anda.

Police have also recovered 120 litre liquor and Hashish from their possession.

The police also arrested another criminal over violations of amplifier act.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the Kup police station, police sources added.