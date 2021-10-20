UrduPoint.com

Three-day Eid Milad Celebrations Held At Governor's House

Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:39 PM

On the direction of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, three-day celebrations in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) were held here at the Governor's House

Dole-out food was distributed among more than 5,000 people, whereas Governor's House was beautifully lit up and Mehfil-e-naat was also arranged.

According to spokesman of Governor's House, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and special directive of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, celebrations for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) continued for three days at the Governor's House.

The doors of Governor's House were opened for public. Food was also served among those who came to attend the celebrations including Mehfil-e-Milad.

In this regard Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the teachings and noble life values (Uswa-e-Husna) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be followed to be successful in this life and hereafter.

He said that the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to love human beings; hate oppression and become the strength and support of the oppressed.

Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said," We need guidance all the time,especially in difficult times, and the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Rasool (PBUH) provide guidance for all stages and matters in life".

Governor Sarwar said that the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught us peace, brotherhood, equality, tolerance, forgiveness and justice. He said that all Muslims consider Khatam-e-Nabuwat as the path to salvation and faith.

The governor said that islam propagates peace and brotherhood. In Islam, killing of an innocent person is tantamount to killing the whole humanity. "Love for the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a part of the faith of every Muslim. Allah Almighty sent Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)) as the supreme blessing for the entire mankind and the only way to salvation in this world and the hereafter lies in following the sacred life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

