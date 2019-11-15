UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, 23 Injure In Balochistan Separate Collisions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Three die, 23 injure in Balochistan separate collisions

At least three people died and 23 other sustained injuries in separate incidents of road mishap in respective areas including Mastung, Winder, Pishin and Pasni area of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three people died and 23 other sustained injuries in separate incidents of road mishap in respective areas including Mastung, Winder, Pishin and Pasni area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, three victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a truck hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding on National Highway Kadha-kohcha area of Mastung district in first incident, leaving a person dead and two other injured on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital where the injured victim treatments were initiated.

A Karachi-bound passenger coach carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way as it overturned on National Highway near Winder area of Lasbela district in reason of over speeding in second incident.

As a result, 17 passengers received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Third incident occurred in Pishin, a man died and three other suffered in a collision between a care and a truck on National Highway near Yaro area of Pishin district due to reckless driving.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Levies force.

Unknown gunmen opened fire at two persons in Pasni area of Balochistan in fourth incident, as a consequence, one person died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and his colleague suffered serious injuries.

The body and the injured have been moved to nearby hospital where the injured treatment was underway process.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Cases have been registered in respective areas of Levies Force Stations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Balochistan Quetta Road Car Died Man Pasni Pishin Lasbela Mastung SITE From Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

1 hour ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

1 hour ago

First solar water provision scheme completed at Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Golf: Nedbank Challenge scores

4 minutes ago

Fare price counters of essential items set up in F ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.