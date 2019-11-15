Three die, 23 injure in Balochistan separate collisions

At least three people died and 23 other sustained injuries in separate incidents of road mishap in respective areas including Mastung, Winder, Pishin and Pasni area of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three people died and 23 other sustained injuries in separate incidents of road mishap in respective areas including Mastung , Winder, Pishin and Pasni area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, three victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a truck hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding on National Highway Kadha-kohcha area of Mastung district in first incident, leaving a person dead and two other injured on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital where the injured victim treatments were initiated.

A Karachi-bound passenger coach carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way as it overturned on National Highway near Winder area of Lasbela district in reason of over speeding in second incident.

As a result, 17 passengers received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Third incident occurred in Pishin, a man died and three other suffered in a collision between a care and a truck on National Highway near Yaro area of Pishin district due to reckless driving.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Levies force.

Unknown gunmen opened fire at two persons in Pasni area of Balochistan in fourth incident, as a consequence, one person died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and his colleague suffered serious injuries.

The body and the injured have been moved to nearby hospital where the injured treatment was underway process.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Cases have been registered in respective areas of Levies Force Stations.