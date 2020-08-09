Three died and two injured in two road accidents in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Atleast three people died in two different road accidents in Hazara and four others critically injured.

According to the police sources, in the first road accident, two people burnt alive when an oil tanker bearing No.1337 capsized at Dobeer Lower Kohistan. The oil tanker was heading towards Gilgit Baltistan carrying patrol from Rawalpindi, suddenly capsized and caught fire where two people including driver Muhammad Talha son of Meer Khan resident of Challas and Conductor Zia ul Haq son of Sadiq resident of Ranolian burnt alive while another person Muhammad Zeb son of Roshan resident of Ranolian sustained critical injuries.

Police and locals have reached the spot and traffic on both sides of Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked.

Fire brigade extinguished the truck fire and police shifted the injured Muhammad Zeb to the Rural Health Center Lower Kohistan for treatment.

In another road accident, a tourist vehicle plunges into a deep gorge at Kawai when the driver lost his control over the car. Police sources told the media that the ill-fated tourists belonged to Sialkot and they were heading towards Naran in car No. ED-8637.

In the accident 25 years old Moiz son of Shakeel resident of Daska Sayal Kot died at the spot while three others including Faisal, Abdul Wahab and Usman sustained injuries while Abdul Wahab declared critical.