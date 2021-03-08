Three Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 2.130 kg hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.
The accused were identified as Shoaib, Rafaqat Hussain and Sufiyan.
Cases have been registered against the accused.