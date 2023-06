SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional district & sessions judge Noorpur Thal on Wednesday handed down nine years jail term with a fine of Rs 800,000 each on three drug pushers.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Waris, Imran Khan and Amir Shahzadwere arrested with drugs by police some times ago. The police sent their challansto the court which decided the case today.