UrduPoint.com

Three Fake Police Officials Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three persons impersonating as police officials involved in blocking vehicles and motorcycles on road in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Osama Rafaqat, Nabil Ahmed and Muhammad Tayyab.

Police have also recovered police uniform ,fake cards and pistolsfrom their possession.

The motorcycle used by the accused has also been seized.

Police have registeed separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar appreciated police team adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements.

