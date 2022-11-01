Three illegal housing schemes sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing schemes here on Tuesday.

FDA spokesperson said the inspection team checked the legal status of various private housing societies in the city and found three colonies illegal.

The team sealed the offices of Al-Noor Gardenand Bismillah Garden in Chak No 232-RB and Green Town in Chak No 258-RB.

The illegal constructions were also demolished with the help of heavy machinery.