Three impersonators held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Gulberg police have arrested three persons from Narwala Road for impersonating themselves as policemen.

Police said on Sunday that Station House Officer Gulberg police Sub Inspector Arsalan Bari along with his team signalled a suspected car bearing blue light to stop at Narwala Road.

The police found three men with police monograms and a 222-bore gun and 2 pistols in the vehicle.

When the SHO asked them to prove their identification but they failed to satisfy. Therefore, the police arrested the accused identified as Waleed Arshad Dhillon, Sabir Dhillon and Saqib Sultan. They used to extort money from people and shopkeepers by impersonating themselves as policemen.

Further investigation was underway.