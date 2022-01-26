Three injured in roof collapse

Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at Kharak Nala, Multan road area where roof of a house caved in, burying Haris (20), Wajahat (25) and Hashmat (27) under the debris.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and pulled the victimsout of debris and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital.