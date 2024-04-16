Three Killed In Nowshera Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least three people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Malli Khel area of Akora Khattak in Nowshera district on Tuesday.
Police said those killed by the firing of unknown assailants were close relatives adding that the dead bodies have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure.
Soon after the incident a big force of police personnel cordoned off the area and started investigation process after collecting evidence from the crime scene.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Sindh from April 17 to 193 minutes ago
-
Rains affect examination process at Chitral3 minutes ago
-
'Govt taking practical steps to promote IT education'3 minutes ago
-
School based education programmes needed for prevention of child abuse3 minutes ago
-
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah5 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates impose fines on 68 ‘Tandoors’ for profiteering13 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers arrested over cock fighting13 minutes ago
-
Thieves make off with Rs 250,000 worth of foot wears23 minutes ago
-
Government primary schools exams started in Larkana33 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university to have Alumni center soon: VC33 minutes ago
-
Tandoors/Nan-bais defy govt's Roti, Naan price reduction in ICT43 minutes ago
-
Meeting discussed improvement of sanitation situation43 minutes ago