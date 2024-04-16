Open Menu

Three Killed In Nowshera Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least three people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Malli Khel area of Akora Khattak in Nowshera district on Tuesday.

Police said those killed by the firing of unknown assailants were close relatives adding that the dead bodies have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure.

Soon after the incident a big force of police personnel cordoned off the area and started investigation process after collecting evidence from the crime scene.

APP/vak

