Three killed in road accidents

Two persons including a child were killed in different road accidents in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a child were killed in different road accidents in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday.

According to police, a youngster Naveed Noman, student of M.Phill, r/o chak 75-JB was going on motorcycle at Abbaspur Road when he was hit by a truck.

He suffered head injuries and died in hospital.

In the second accident, a rashly driven tractor ran over a three-year-old Ali Ahmed s/o Imran Aslam in chak 38-JB Dagora. He died on the spot.

Police had registered separate cases.