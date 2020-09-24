Three Killed In Road Accidents
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a child were killed in different road accidents in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday.
According to police, a youngster Naveed Noman, student of M.Phill, r/o chak 75-JB was going on motorcycle at Abbaspur Road when he was hit by a truck.
He suffered head injuries and died in hospital.
In the second accident, a rashly driven tractor ran over a three-year-old Ali Ahmed s/o Imran Aslam in chak 38-JB Dagora. He died on the spot.
Police had registered separate cases.