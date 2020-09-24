UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Three killed in road accidents

Two persons including a child were killed in different road accidents in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a child were killed in different road accidents in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday.

According to police, a youngster Naveed Noman, student of M.Phill, r/o chak 75-JB was going on motorcycle at Abbaspur Road when he was hit by a truck.

He suffered head injuries and died in hospital.

In the second accident, a rashly driven tractor ran over a three-year-old Ali Ahmed s/o Imran Aslam in chak 38-JB Dagora. He died on the spot.

Police had registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Police Student Road Died Imran Aslam

Recent Stories

Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefi ..

21 minutes ago

Maintenance of law, order during upcoming general ..

3 minutes ago

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: I ..

39 minutes ago

Virus-hit Al Hilal criticise AFC over Champions Le ..

3 minutes ago

Murder accused gets life term

3 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Did Not Take Part in Lukashenko's I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.