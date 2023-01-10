UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Three killed in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed,while three others suffered injuries in a road accident near Mustafaabad toll plaza,Ferozepur road due to dense fog.

Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday a bus carrying factory workers was traveling from Kasur to Lahore when it hit and ran over two motorcycles.

Consequently,three motorcyclists- Waqas (17), Rafaqat Rafique (20), Zuqarnain Din (38) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Amanullah (30),Arbaz (22) and Saif Ali (19) sustained critical injuries.

On getting information,concerned police and rescue teams reached the spot, took the bodies into custody and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.

However,the accused bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police impounded the vehicle and launched investigation.

