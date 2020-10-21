Three killed in separate road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed,while one suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

Changa Manga police said on Wednesday that a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler near Teerth canal.As a result, motorcyclist Abu Sufyan,14, r/o Zaheerabad,Chunian suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while co-rider Mohsin Ali (18) sustained critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital, while the injured was shifted to Lahore General hospital.

In another incident, a 12-year-old Muhammad Danish r/o chak 3,Bahi Kot was walking towards his home when a recklessly driven tractor trolley ran over him in the limits of Pattoki police station.He was shifted to THQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Separately, Khalid,driver of Multan bound bus crushed to death an unidentified woman near Kashmir Chowk.Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Saddar police arrested the accused driver and started further investigation.