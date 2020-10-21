UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Three killed in separate road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed,while one suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

Changa Manga police said on Wednesday that a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler near Teerth canal.As a result, motorcyclist Abu Sufyan,14, r/o Zaheerabad,Chunian suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while co-rider Mohsin Ali (18) sustained critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital, while the injured was shifted to Lahore General hospital.

In another incident, a 12-year-old Muhammad Danish r/o chak 3,Bahi Kot was walking towards his home when a recklessly driven tractor trolley ran over him in the limits of Pattoki police station.He was shifted to THQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Separately, Khalid,driver of Multan bound bus crushed to death an unidentified woman near Kashmir Chowk.Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Saddar police arrested the accused driver and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Died Manga Kasur Chunian Pattoki Women

Recent Stories

UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee di ..

9 minutes ago

UAE welcomes near removal of Sudan&#039;s name fro ..

9 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 October 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.