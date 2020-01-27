Three killed in two different incidents in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including two women were killed in two different incidents in various parts of the district on Monday.

In first incident, a speedy car recklessly driven by unidentified driver hit two women to death on Fatehjang- Kohat road near Ahmedal morr in limits of Fatehjang police station limits.

The Police said Azmat Bibi along with her sister in law Gulfreen Bibi resident of village Pind Perriyal was crossing Fatehjang- Kohat road near Ahmedal morr when a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver hit them. They were shifted to THQ hospital where they succumbed to injuries. The driver along with his car managed to flee from the crime scene.

In second incident, the police recovered dead body of a 70 years old man who was missing from a couple of days in his house in Cambelpur Mosa in jurisdiction of Hazro Police station.

The police said that the man identified as Mohammad Sadiq was missing from his house from last couple of days. Some passerby spotted his body today, in a well and informed the police.

Later Police called rescue 11122 to flush out the body and shifted to THQ hospital. Respective Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

Meanwhile Attock Police on Monday resolved blind murder case of a young man whom dead body was found from mini dam in limits of Jand Police station and arrested his two friends.

Talking to newsmen here, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a team led by Sub divisional Police officer Jand circle DSP Ghulam Asghar had resolved the blind murder case of Ihtisham Noor whom body was found floating in mini dam near Jand. He said that police registered a blind murder case against unknown assailants and started probe. He said that police got a clue through a CCTV image in which the deceased was seen with his two friends.

The DPO said that taking the image as evidence, the police taken into custody his two friends identified as Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Arbab who during preliminary interrogation, confessed that they took the victim to local dam on the pretext of visit where they had tried to sexually assault him but he resisted. According to DPO, the accused stated that the victim had threatened them that he would reveal the entire incident to his parents upon which they had thrown him in the mini dam where he drowned.