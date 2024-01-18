Open Menu

Three Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) At least three persons were killed and four were injured in two separate road accidents here at Sargodha region.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Muhammad Yar (56) and Allah Ditta (49), both r/o Kaka Khail were going to Bhakker on motorcycle when the two-wheeler hit with speeding truck near Pull Bhakkar which resulted into their on the spot death.

In another accident,a man was killed while four people suffered injuries in coaster bus-dumper collision in Piplan police limits.

The deceased was identified as Imran (19) r/o Khushab,while the injured were --Tahir, Kamran, Arslaan and Khaleel sustained injuries.

Concerned police launched investigations.

