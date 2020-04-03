Three kite sellers arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Police Station Mumtazabad arrested three people accused of selling kites with huge quantity of strings made of chemicals during crackdown held on directive of CPO Zubair Drayshuk here Friday.

Official sources said, accused namely Irfan Iqbal, Zubair Ahsan and Fazal Saeed were nabbed along with 4,000 kites with 40-number of strings wooden spools.

They were booked with Mumtzabad police station and further investigation was underway. Multan Police started crackdown against kite flying to avoid emerging out any unpleasant situation across the district, said the spokesman.