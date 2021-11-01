UrduPoint.com

Three Labs Services Suspended On Issuing Fake COVID-19 Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The inspection team of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has suspended the services of three laboratories, taking notice of complaints on preparing and issuing fake reports of COVID-19 in the Federal capital.

According to an official of the authority, the IHRA had suspended the services of 11 healthcare establishments (HCEs) including DNA Digger Lab, Islamabad Healthcare Lab, and Citi Medicare Lab for preparing fake reports of Covid-19.

He added the services of Al-Fateh Medical Center and Tariq Dental Clinic had been suspended for unhygienic conditions. He said that the authority teams carried out inspections of 55 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

The teams visited the healthcare establishments included hospitals, diagnostic labs, collection points, dental clinics, vaccination centers and homeo and tibb clinics.

He said that Khalil Clinic and Clinical Lab, Tooth Designer, Ismail Dental Clinic, Allianz Laboratory, Hassan Medical Center, Noman Medical Centre, and Clinics and Diagnostics Hospital services were suspended for different non-compliances including keeping expired lab reagents, absence of qualified staff, and lack of proper waste management system.

He said that 37 healthcare establishments were served notices and directed to apply for registration with IHRA.

