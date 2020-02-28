UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three MNAs From Dir Districts Call On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Three MNAs from Dir Districts call on prime minister

Three Members of National Assembly from Lower and Upper Dir Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Members of National Assembly from Lower and Upper Dir Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to their respective Constituencies.

The parliamentarians who called on the prime minister included Sahibzada Sibghatullah from Upper Dirand Mehboob Shah and Muhammad Bashir Khan from Lower Dir, a PM Office press release said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir From

Recent Stories

Brussels Airlines Cuts 30% of Flights to Northern ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader for all out arrangements for coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

DHO sets up control room to deal with potential co ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Publish Secret Archive Files on WWII Gen ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts being made across the province to protect ..

10 minutes ago

Sessions Judge visits Juvenile Jail, orders releas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.