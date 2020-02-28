Three MNAs from Dir Districts call on prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Members of National Assembly from Lower and Upper Dir Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to their respective Constituencies.

The parliamentarians who called on the prime minister included Sahibzada Sibghatullah from Upper Dirand Mehboob Shah and Muhammad Bashir Khan from Lower Dir, a PM Office press release said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan also attended the meeting.