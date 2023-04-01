Three more Covid cases surface in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,843.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,177 from Rawalpindi and 3,666 from other districts. Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Gujjar Khan and Jehlum area.

Presently, two patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and one of each to the Attock and Hearts International Hospital, adding 25 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,248 samples were collected, of which 245 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.