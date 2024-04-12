Three Of Family Killed In Sadiqabad Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A speeding car on Friday overturned in Sadiqabad, resulting in the deaths of at least three members of the same family.
The accident took place at the Swaitra Chowk area of Sadiqabad, where the vehicle lost control and flipped over, instantly killing two brothers and their sister, a private news channel reported.
After receiving information, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, and they shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.
