UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Private Hospitals To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Three private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :After special inspections of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, three private hospitals have been designated and fully prepared to treat COVID-19 patients.

The isolation wards, high dependency units and intensive care units have been prepared in the Doctors Hospital, Gurki Hospital and Bahria Hospital for the affording patients.

Besides ensuring the availability of ventilators, these healthcare establishments have readied 73 beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

As per the spokesperson, the Commission was continuing with its special inspections,and providing guidance to the private hospitals for making arrangements for the treatmentof coronavirus patients. "The PHC has so far completed the process for 49 hospitals," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

1 hour ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

2 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.