Three private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :After special inspections of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, three private hospitals have been designated and fully prepared to treat COVID-19 patients.

The isolation wards, high dependency units and intensive care units have been prepared in the Doctors Hospital, Gurki Hospital and Bahria Hospital for the affording patients.

Besides ensuring the availability of ventilators, these healthcare establishments have readied 73 beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

As per the spokesperson, the Commission was continuing with its special inspections,and providing guidance to the private hospitals for making arrangements for the treatmentof coronavirus patients. "The PHC has so far completed the process for 49 hospitals," he added.