Three shops sealed for gas decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed three shops for refilling LPG cylinders illegally.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique Khan with her team conducted raids at Chak No 90 NB, Chawaywala, and Sultan Muhammad villages, and sealed three decanting gas shops and three petrol/diesel agencies.

Saira Rafique said people running illegal business of LPG refilling and mini petrol agencieswould be dealt with an iron hand.