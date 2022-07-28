UrduPoint.com

Three Shops Sealed For Gas Decanting

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Three shops sealed for gas decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed three shops for refilling LPG cylinders illegally.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique Khan with her team conducted raids at Chak No 90 NB, Chawaywala, and Sultan Muhammad villages, and sealed three decanting gas shops and three petrol/diesel agencies.

Saira Rafique said people running illegal business of LPG refilling and mini petrol agencieswould be dealt with an iron hand.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Business Gas Mini

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

17 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

31 minutes ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.