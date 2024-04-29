Three Shops Sealed Over Decanting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The civil defence department sealed three shops in addition to confiscating material
of two shops and getting case registered against the third over decanting
and violating the rules.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that the civil defense teams checked
gas shops in different parts and found three shopkeepers involved in illegal gas decanting
and violating gas business rules and regulations.
The teams sealed premises of three shops and confiscated gas decanting material from two shops in addition to getting case registered against the third accused.
Meanwhile, the civil defense officer also deposited challans against nine shopkeepers who were apprehended already while decanting gas illegally in Millat Chowk, Madan Pura, D-Type Colony, Makkoana, Jaranwala, Satiana Road, Pensara, Sammundri, he added.
