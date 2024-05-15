ACs action against price hike; several arrest, impose fines on violators

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad have intensified their efforts to control price hike in the Federal Capital in a bid to tackle rising prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad have intensified their efforts to control price hike in the Federal Capital in a bid to tackle rising prices.

According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, Assistant Commissioner Nilore led by district administration teams inspected markets at Khanna Pul area, where offenders were nabbed for overpricing and failing to display price lists.

On the occasion, he also visited shopping malls where he also checked licences of security guards.

Additionally, an anti-encroachment operation cleared 20 carts blocking pathways.

In another action, AC Industrial Area targeted price violations in I-9 area.

During inspection, the AC arrested five persons and imposed fines to several individuals for not displaying price lists and using polythene bags.

He also inspected Petrol pumps of the area, and checked petrol nozzles and fire safety measures. Security guards found without proper licenses had their weapons confiscated.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar visited G-10 area, resulting in multiple arrests for overpricing on fruits and vegetables, as well as violations in naan/roti pricing, leading to the sealing of offending tandoors.

These proactive measures underscored the administration's commitment to curb price hikes and ensure fair practices across the capital, the spokesman added.