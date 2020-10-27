Through concrete measures artificial price hike to be controlled within few weeks: Qalandar Lodhi

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that through concrete measures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial government current wave of artificial price hike would be controlled within few weeks.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Havelian Sasta Bazaar.

Qalandar Lodhi stated that PM has concerns over the current wave of price hike and he is committed to resolve the issue.

PM is also in contact with the chief ministers and chief secretaries and also issued directives for the control of the prices.

At the occasion the minister also announced upgradation of D-type hospital Havelian to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), expansion of the Havelian general bus stand and shifting of Veterinary Hospital to another place, he also disclosed that a proposed plan for Havelian bypass road has also presented CM KPK for approval.

According to the decision of the provincial cabinet on district and tehsil level, we would establish Sasta bazaars where quality products would be provided at low prices, adding Qalandar Lodhi said.

The minister disclosed that to facilitate masses and provide them relief provincial government is ready to deduct the developmental budget and we are also providing a 13 billion rupee subsidy for cheaper wheat flour.

Through effective measures administrations can control price hike, cooperation of traders organizations for establishing Sasta Bazaar is commendable, adding Lodhi said.

He said that in Sasta Bazaar cheap price ghee, wheat flour, pulses, vegetable, fruits are available for the customers.

In the opening ceremony president Havelian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khursheed Azam, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah also addressed the ceremony.