Thundershower With Isolated Heavy Rainfalls Forecast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Thundershower with isolated heavy rainfalls forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thundershower with Isolated heavy rainfalls in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to PMD, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the country.

During past 24 hour rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir while the weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 75, Takht Bai 20, Malam Jabba 05, Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 47, Bokra, Zero Point 20, Airport 16, Saidpur 02), Sialkot (City 44, Airport 10), Narowal 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 20, Shamsabad 05), Jhelum 05, Murree 04, Gujranwala 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 03), Kotli 06, Garhi Dupatta 02 and Rawalakot 01.

On Tuesday highest maximum temperature's (C) recorded at Chillas 47, Dalbandin 45 and Nokkundi 44.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

