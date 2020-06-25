UrduPoint.com
Tiger Volunteer Force An Important Step Towards Welfare State: FM Qureshi

Thu 25th June 2020

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that Tiger Volunteer Force was an important step towards welfare state

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that Tiger Volunteer Force was an important step towards welfare state.

While addressing Tiger Force, hailing from constituency NA 157, through video link, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that Tiger Volunteer Force was an asset of the nation. Over one million youngsters including doctors, engineers, lawyers, teacher, journalists and some others joined Volunteer Force. "They want to serve people of the country", said Qureshi adding " the district administration will issue special cards to the volunteers. The workers of Tiger Force will serve without any obstacle. Qureshi remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into welfare state. Shah Mahmood Qureshi hinted that he would activate over 10,000 volunteers in the constituency.

The Tigers will serve in every union council, he maintained.

He also added that the Tiger Force would be organized at wards level. Initially, the Tiger Force will create awareness about COVID 19 among masses. We hoped that Tiger Force would work as per its objective and aspirations to serve the masses. Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi also spoke and stated that COVID 19 brought about many changes at global level. No any government alone can fight the pandemic, without cooperation of masses, he elaborated. On this occasion, some youngsters also spoke and they informed about different problems in the constituency. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured of complete cooperation for addressing the problems, highlighted by the youngsters.

