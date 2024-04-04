Open Menu

Tight Security To Be Arranged For Last Friday Of Ramazan: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Tight security to be arranged for last Friday of Ramazan: CPO

The Police Department has made tight security arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan 1445 Hijra), to be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on April 5, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Police Department has made tight security arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan 1445 Hijra), to be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on April 5, 2024.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said in a statement here on Thursday that there were total 629 mosques in the district where heavy rush of faithful was expected on Juma-tul-Wida. These mosques have been divided into three categories including 10 mosques in category-A, 7 in category-B and 612 in category-C.

He said that 1,214 police personnel have been deputed for security of Juma-tul-Wida including 18 senior officers, 152 upper subordinates and 1,044 constables/head constables. He said the rush points had been identified in all towns where eight teams of Elite force would ensure thorough patrolling.

The mobile units, Eagle squads and Dolphin force would also remain active on roads in their respective jurisdiction to ensure foolproof security for participants in Juma [Friday] sermons, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Eagle Muhammad Ali April All

Recent Stories

Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion

2 minutes ago
 CM meets World Bank country director

CM meets World Bank country director

2 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

2 minutes ago
 Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again

Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again

1 hour ago
 Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores

Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores

1 hour ago
Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interfere ..

Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interference'

1 hour ago
 Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of G ..

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..

2 hours ago
 SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

2 hours ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

2 hours ago
 Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shi ..

Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

2 hours ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on tech industr ..

Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan