Tight security to be arranged for last Friday of Ramazan: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Police Department has made tight security arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan 1445 Hijra), to be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on April 5, 2024.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said in a statement here on Thursday that there were total 629 mosques in the district where heavy rush of faithful was expected on Juma-tul-Wida. These mosques have been divided into three categories including 10 mosques in category-A, 7 in category-B and 612 in category-C.

He said that 1,214 police personnel have been deputed for security of Juma-tul-Wida including 18 senior officers, 152 upper subordinates and 1,044 constables/head constables. He said the rush points had been identified in all towns where eight teams of Elite force would ensure thorough patrolling.

The mobile units, Eagle squads and Dolphin force would also remain active on roads in their respective jurisdiction to ensure foolproof security for participants in Juma [Friday] sermons, he added.