Tight Security To Be Arranged For Last Friday Of Ramazan: CPO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
The Police Department has made tight security arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan 1445 Hijra), to be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on April 5, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Police Department has made tight security arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan 1445 Hijra), to be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on April 5, 2024.
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said in a statement here on Thursday that there were total 629 mosques in the district where heavy rush of faithful was expected on Juma-tul-Wida. These mosques have been divided into three categories including 10 mosques in category-A, 7 in category-B and 612 in category-C.
He said that 1,214 police personnel have been deputed for security of Juma-tul-Wida including 18 senior officers, 152 upper subordinates and 1,044 constables/head constables. He said the rush points had been identified in all towns where eight teams of Elite force would ensure thorough patrolling.
The mobile units, Eagle squads and Dolphin force would also remain active on roads in their respective jurisdiction to ensure foolproof security for participants in Juma [Friday] sermons, he added.
Recent Stories
Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion
CM meets World Bank country director
Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines
Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores
Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interference'
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high
Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines
Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case2 minutes ago
-
CM meets World Bank country director2 minutes ago
-
DC for effective tackling begging, inflation, urban choas in ICT2 hours ago
-
DC larkana visit disposal site for drinking water in Ratodero.3 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of former PM ZA Bhutto observed3 hours ago
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin3 hours ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee3 hours ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards3 hours ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio3 hours ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division3 hours ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan3 hours ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral3 hours ago