TikTok Video Showing Drugs Lands Lahori Youth In Trouble

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:34 PM

TikTok video showing drugs lands Lahori youth in trouble

A boy had made a TikTok video where he leaves the police station with drugs.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) TikTok video has landed a Lahori youth in trouble as he uploaded a video carrying drugs outside a police station.

According to details, a boy had made a TikTok video where he leaves the police station with drugs.

The video had gone viral on social media, raising questions over the performance of police and police stations as the person was easily able to carry drugs along with him – either with the aide or negligence of police.

As the video went viral, police started searching for the accused and finally caught him.

Police sources said that the accused has been identified as Asad Ali and a case has been registered against him.

As the accused reached the police station, he confessed that he had made the video to defame the police.

Police said that the accused has no connection with any police official while they are searching for his other friend involved in the video.

