Time has come to extend full support to Kashmiri brethren: Dr Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari on Wednesday said that time has come to extend our full institutional and system support to our oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has totally changed the narratives on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by exposing the real face of Modi government and its inhumane agenda.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she said that the Modi government was openly violating all international laws including The Hague Regulations by committing crimes against humanity, particularly against women and children.

We have to raise voice at international women fora against it as India was also signatory party of October 2000 UN Declaration on Women.