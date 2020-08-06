UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time Has Come To Extend Full Support To Kashmiri Brethren: Dr Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Time has come to extend full support to Kashmiri brethren: Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari on Wednesday said that time has come to extend our full institutional and system support to our oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has totally changed the narratives on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by exposing the real face of Modi government and its inhumane agenda.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she said that the Modi government was openly violating all international laws including The Hague Regulations by committing crimes against humanity, particularly against women and children.

We have to raise voice at international women fora against it as India was also signatory party of October 2000 UN Declaration on Women.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu The Hague October Women All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

19 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

4 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.