UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Thai Brands Expo To Open On Saturday

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

Top Thai Brands Expo to open on Saturday

A three-day "Top Thai Brands 2019" exhibition will commence from July 20 (Saturday) at a local hotel, in which leading brands of Thailand will display their products and technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day "Top Thai Brands 2019" exhibition will commence from July 20 (Saturday) at a local hotel, in which leading brands of Thailand will display their products and technology.

The Exhibition would be inaugurated by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Makda, Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Director Suebsak Dangboonrueng, said a statement on Friday.

The exhibition is being organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event & Conference International.

A large number of products would be dispalyed during this three days exclusive event. These Thai products would include cosmetic & herbal, food items, plastic house-ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump & generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising etc.

Exhibition would continue till July 22 (Monday).

Related Topics

Karachi Thailand Technology Water Hotel Dhaka Chamber July Gas 2019 Commerce Event From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

PCB team to visit Bugti Stadium next week

10 minutes ago

Kiev Court Extends Journalist Vyshinsky's Arrest U ..

14 seconds ago

France revises June temperature record up to 46 de ..

17 seconds ago

Four killed in protests in southern Ethiopian city ..

19 seconds ago

Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phone servi ..

24 seconds ago

US Ambassador to EU Expects von der Leyen to Try R ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.