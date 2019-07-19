Top Thai Brands Expo to open on Saturday

A three-day "Top Thai Brands 2019" exhibition will commence from July 20 (Saturday) at a local hotel, in which leading brands of Thailand will display their products and technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day " Top Thai Brands 2019 " exhibition will commence from July 20 (Saturday) at a local hotel , in which leading brands of Thailand will display their products and technology

The Exhibition would be inaugurated by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Makda, Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Director Suebsak Dangboonrueng, said a statement on Friday.

The exhibition is being organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event & Conference International.

A large number of products would be dispalyed during this three days exclusive event. These Thai products would include cosmetic & herbal, food items, plastic house-ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump & generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising etc.

Exhibition would continue till July 22 (Monday).